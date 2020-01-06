Dancing while social distancing? Bars and clubs reopen in Georgia Monday

Some music venues are trying to ditch the party atmosphere and promote a relaxed environment.

Music, drinks, and social distancing don't seem like they go hand-in-hand but some Georgia bars and nightclubs might argue that they do.

Reopenings begin Monday in Georgia with a number of restrictions.

The 39 mandatory reopening measures include limiting capacity to 25 people or 35 percent of total occupancy, not allowing parties of more than six people, and only serving drinks within designated areas or to people who are seated.

At J's Tavern & The Sound House in St. Mary's, live music is part of what makes it what it is. On Monday it's back, but when you get back to see it things will look different.

To keep groups apart J's dance floor is gone and they're promoting a relaxed atmosphere. Employees will be in masks, there will be sanitizing stations and they're only hiring music acts that are one or two people.

"We'll be promoting a relaxed atmosphere, not a party," reads part of the statement sent to First Coast News.

The business fears losing customer base to competitors if they don't fully reopen. Across town at the Bucket Bar, there's much less space than J's three indoor and outdoor bars.

"We'll use the pool table as a table," said AnnMarie Ott.

"One person at each corner," added her husband Mike.

AnnMarie and Mike Ott are determined to come "home" after getting ready to reopen their bar several times before. The bar serves as a gathering point for their neighborhood, especially in times of trouble.

"I've had people come together when somebody's been in a motorcycle accident or a friend's brother-in-law had lost a leg," AnnMarie said.

Their bar is a hole-in-the-wall where the decorations are gifts from the friends they call their "bar family." AnnMarie is ready to catch up with them.

"It'll be nice to touch base with them and talk about talk about grandchildren that have been born," she said. "I love this place so I'm really excited to be able to open."

Banquet and private event and reception venues in Georgia will now follow the same opening rules as restaurants.