The global health crisis is impacting the world in different ways. From total lockdowns in Italy to bars and restaurants closed in Germany. First Coast News spoke with people living abroad to hear what they’re experiencing, and are we looking at a preview of what could be coming down the road for us here?

Carmina Aguirre showed us pictures and videos she took this morning from her home in Florence. They showed a drastic change from the usually busy streets.

“It is absolutely a ghost town...I’ve never seen anything like this ever,” she says.

Aguirre used to live in Jacksonville but now calls Florence home. She says the country-wide lockdown is taking a toll on Italians.

“Culture here is that we live outside so being cooped up in your apartment is really difficult for many people,” Aguirre said.

And in Germany, bars, restaurants and cinemas are closed, and people are being asked to stay inside. One resident, who works in Dusseldorf but now has to work remotely from his home, says with everything closed, "there’s nothing really you can do.”

Despite the closures, he says people are uniting online to lend a helping hand.

“I see many posts online where people say if you have grandparents in this area and they need help just give me a call and I’ll go to the supermarket for them,” he said.

And in Italy, they’re connecting through video chats to go about daily life, hosting happy hour social gatherings, or aperitivos, "as a way to come together and still feel like they’re not missing out on these connections,” Aguirre said.

But if these restrictions are what the US could be looking at soon, Aguirre says there can be upsides, like to, "take advantage of this opportunity for your own wellness.”

If Jacksonville does go into lockdown, it could be a great time to bond with your immediate family, pick up a new hobby, or try other things that will help boost our spirits and get you through this dark hour.