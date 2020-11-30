Longtime Georgia sheriff dies of COVID complications

Former Dade County Sheriff Philip Street was remembered by his friend and sheriff of nearby Walker County, Steve Wilson

DADE COUNTY, Ga. — The law enforcement community of Georgia is once again in mourning following yet another death tied to COVID-19.

Authorities announced on Saturday that former Dade County Sheriff Philip Street had died. Street, who was currently working as the jail captain in nearby Walker County, died on Friday evening in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson said.

WRCB reports Street served as the sheriff of Dade County from 1984 to 2004 - longer than any other sheriff in that county - and that his department received nationwide recognition for “Operation Sand Storm” which resulted in the arrests and convictions of drug and smuggling traffickers from Texas to Georgia.

Before his time as sheriff, Street also worked for the local volunteer fire department earlier in his career.

"Throughout our law enforcement careers, Philip has always been there," Wilson wrote. "As a board member of the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, as a fellow Sheriff and for the last seven years, as a supervisor and Captain of the Jail."

But for Sheriff Wilson, the bond between the two had grown even deeper than their law enforcement ties over the decades.

"Our friendship spanned thirty-five years, dating to the time as parents we met in lamaze classes at East Ridge, TN hospital," Wilson said adding that their daughters were born a month apart.

The Walker County sheriff honored his friend and fellow member of law enforcement, saying that he loved Dade County and his family.

"What last words would Philip leave us with?" Sheriff Wilson asked. "Wear your mask, wash your hands, and social distance."