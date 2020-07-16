CVS joins list of retailers requiring face masks in all stores nationwide

The new face-covering policy will go into effect at all stores starting July 20.

WASHINGTON — CVS is the latest retailer to announce it will require customers to wear masks or face coverings at its stores nationwide.

The Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based pharmacy chain announcement was made after other major companies like Walmart, Sam's Club, Kroger and Kohl's decided this week to require masks as the confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country.

CVS tweeted on Thursday that the policy will go into effect on July 20.

"To be clear, we're not asking our store employees to play the role of enforcer," Chief Operating Officer Jon Roberts said in a company statement. "What we are asking is that customers help protect themselves and those around them by listening to the experts and heeding the call to wear a face covering."

In areas where COVID-19 is spreading, health experts, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, say that wearing masks or other face coverings in public helps reduce the risk of spreading the virus when people can’t socially distance by staying 6 feet apart.

Walmart, the world's largest retailer, announced Wednesday that it will have a "Health Ambassador" stationed at the entrance of its stores to remind customers without a mask about the new requirements. According to the announcement, Walmart is "currently considering different solutions" for mask-less customers.

Minnesota-based Best Buy also said it would start requiring shoppers where face masks in all its stores. Last week, Starbucks started requiring face coverings or masks in all 9,000 of its company-owned US stores.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

The United States has more than 3.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to statistics from Johns Hopkins University.