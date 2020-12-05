JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Monday, May 11, Florida reported almost 41,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and more than 1,700 deaths as a result of it.

New cases by day

Florida:

Florida new cases by day from March 18 to May 11, 2020

WTLV

This graph shows the number of new cases reported in Florida per day. Cases started rising in the middle of March, but saw a spike in April.

At the beginning of April, there were about 1,300 new cases reported. On Sunday, May 10, there were less than 400 cases.

Duval County:

Duval County cases by day from March 13 to May 11, 2020

WTLV

This graph shows the number of new cases reported in Duval County per day. As more and more tests were distributed, cases started rising in the middle of March with the "peak" being in the beginning of April.

WTLV

During the first week of April, there were nearly 60 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Duval, but that number has steadily been decreasing with less than 10 cases reported at the end of the month. However, this graph shows a slight upward trend during the beginning of May with nearly 40 cases reported on May 8.

Percentage of positive cases:

The positive percentage for lab tests for COVID-19 in Florida and Duval County from March 1 to May 3, 2020.

WTLV

When it comes to determining whether or not to return things to normal, leaders like Mayor Lenny Curry and Gov. Ron DeSantis are looking at the percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive.

Both for the state of Florida and Duval County, the percentage of positive cases were at their highest in March, but have steadily declined throughout the month of April when it was 10 percent to today, where it's just more than 7 percent.

Overall, Duval County leads the First Coast in the number of reported positive cases, but Curry says the percentage of positive tests is the key number to watch. As of May 3, the most recent numbers show less than 2 percent of tests in Duval came back positive, which is well under the state's nearly 4 percent rate.

Deaths by date

Florida:

The number of deaths counted per day in Florida from April to May.

WTLV

Deaths reported in Florida has remained mostly steady throughout the month of April with its peak being around April 18 with nearly 60 deaths reported in one day.

Starting in the beginning of May, the state is starting to see a slight downward move to the curve.

RELATED: Latest COVID-19 numbers on the First Coast

RELATED: FDA approves coronavirus vaccine candidate to begin phase 2 trial

RELATED: 'Steps we are taking today are the first of many towards reopening Jacksonville:' Mayor Curry gives update on reopening plan

RELATED: What you need to know about Duval County's 'Phase One' reopening Monday

RELATED: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: Phase 1 of reopening state to begin Monday, May 4