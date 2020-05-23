Curve into Context: Here's what Jacksonville's COVID-19 case curve looks like on May 22

Are COVID-19 cases going down or up in Jacksonville? What about the state of Florida? These graphs break it down.

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — On May 22, Florida reported a total number of 49,451 positive cases of COVID-19 and 2,190 deaths caused by the virus. In Duval County, there were 1,376 positive cases of COVID-19 along with 41 deaths, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Below, we are putting the curve into context for May 22.

First, let's look at the daily cases of COVID-19 in Duval County over the past month.

The purple bar marks when Florida's phase one reopening began. The orange bars indicate the most recent 14 days, the timeframe one can show symptoms from COVID-19.

According to the 14-day moving average, the curve is starting to climb, which began again on May 9.

Now let's take a look at the daily new cases of COVID-19 in Florida.

The red bar shows when Florida started reopening the state with Phase One, which was on May 4. According to the moving average, the curve is climbing slightly this month to where it was in late April.

The above graph shows the number of deaths each day in Florida as a result of COVID-19.

Most of April shows deaths in the state averaging between 40 deaths to 50 deaths a day. Those numbers start to decrease after the first week of May.