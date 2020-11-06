Curve in Context: Is Florida seeing a second wave of COVID-19?

For the 8th day in a row, Florida reported more than 1,000 positive cases, a pattern not seen since the state's peak in April.

Over the past eight days, Florida has seen more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases each day, causing concern among experts that a second wave of COVID-19 may be well on the way for the Sunshine State.

It's been more than a month since Gov. Ron DeSantis started reopening the state in phases. Phase One began on May 4.

On Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported a little more than 1,300 new cases, which brought the state's new total to 67,371. There have also been 2,801 deaths reported, as well as 11,345 hospitalizations.

Because of the number of cases rising in the state, Florida's curve is starting to make an upward climb, which started a few days after Phase One of reopening.

Florida health officials say the rising number of positive cases the state is seeing -- a pattern not seen since Florida's peak in April -- could also be the result of more people getting tested, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

More than 1.2 million people in Florida have been tested for the virus and 5.3 percent of those tests are coming back positive, which is below the targeted percentage by the health department.

In Duval County, 18 new cases were reported on Tuesday, which was down from 29 reported on Monday and up from 14 reported on Sunday.

On Wednesday, a total of 1,848 positive cases were reported and 55 deaths.