Curve in Context: Here's what Jacksonville's COVID-19 case curve looks like as of May 28

Are COVID-19 cases in Jacksonville going up or down? How does the city compare to the rest of the state? These four graphs tell the story of coronavirus now.

On Thursday May 28, the state of Florida reported 53,285 positive cases of COVID-19 and 2,364 deaths. In Duval County, 1,523 positive cases and 46 deaths.

In Georgia, 45,266 positive cases of COVID-19 and 1,973.

FLORIDA DAILY NEW CASES



What you see in the above graph are confirmed cases in Florida each day over the past 30 days, from April 27 to May 28. The red bar indicates when Phase One of reopening began in the state, on May 4.

In this graph, the curve has stayed pretty stead in the weeks since reopening.



DUVAL DAILY NEW CASES

Now let's take a look at the new cases each day in Duval County since mid-March. The red line indicates when Florida, including Duval County, began Phase One of reopening.

The peak of the coronavirus is seen to have occurred during the first week of April. Since, the curve has dipped toward the beginning of May but appears to be having a slight climb upward as the month continues.

PERCENT POSITIVE FOR FLORIDA AND DUVAL COUNTY

When it comes to determining whether or not to return things to normal, leaders like Mayor Lenny Curry and Gov. Ron DeSantis are looking at the percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive.

In the above graph, the state of Florida is the dark green line and Duval County is in orange. Right now, Florida is near two percent positive and Duval County is one percent. Both are good considering they are well below the 10 percent target range.

Currently, leaders want the percentages to stay below the 10 percent positive range for two weeks straight before they decide to move into the next steps of reopening.

GEORGIA DAILY NEW CASES

What you see in the above graph are confirmed cases in Georgia each day since late March, from March 25 to May 28. The red bar indicates when Phase One of reopening began in the state, on April 24.

In this graph, you see the numbers climbed until about the third week of April. But since Phase One of reopening, the number of cases have leveled off.