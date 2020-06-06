Curve in Context: Here's what Jacksonville's COVID-19 case curve looks like as of June 5

Are COVID-19 cases in Jacksonville going up or down? How does the city compare to the rest of the state? These four graphs tell the story of coronavirus now.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It's been over a month since the state of Florida, including Duval County, started phase one in reopening.

First Coast News is on your side breaking down the numbers to see where the curve is more than a month later.

New cases in Florida

If you pay close attention to the 14-day rolling average (the dotted line), you can see a strong downward slide from the second week in April through the first week of May.

The state reopened on May 4. That's when we see a plateau for about two weeks until May 19. Then, the curve starts to step back up.

The overall percent positive for the state of Florida is 5.4 percent, which is under the target range. However, it is up more than a point in the last month.

New cases in Duval County

This graph shows the number of new cases in Duval County since mid-April. On Thursday, there were 27 new cases.

Just like the case with state numbers, we had a bit of a lull in numbers Saturday and Sunday that are now climbing again.

Lot J was closed for Memorial Day, as well as May 31 and June 1 because of the protests happening around the city.

The percent positive in Duval is 2.8 percent. While that is the highest number since mid-April, it is still well under the target range recommended by the Department of Health.