Curve in Context: Here's what Florida, Georgia COVID-19 case curve looks like as of May 14

Are COVID-19 cases in Florida and Georgia going down since reopening with Phase One? These three graphs tell the story of the coronavirus now.

On Thursday, May 14, Florida reported over 43,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and nearly 1,900 deaths.

New cases since Phase 1 of reopening

Georgia:

The above graph shows the new daily cases from mid-March until today. The bars in orange highlight the last 14 days. The red bar indicates when Georgia implemented Phase One of reopening.

Georgia reopened April 24 with Phase One. Since reopening, the state has seen a steady increase in cases.

Florida:

The above graph shows the new daily cases from mid-March until today. The orange bars represent the last 14 days. The red bar indicates when Georgia implemented Phase One of reopening.

Florida reopened May 4 with Phase One. Since reopening, the state has seen a steady increase in cases.

Percentage of positive cases in Florida & Duval County

When it comes to determining whether or not to return things to normal, leaders like Mayor Lenny Curry and Gov. Ron DeSantis are looking at the percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive.

Both for the state of Florida and Duval County, the percentage of positive cases were at their highest in March, but have steadily declined throughout the month of April when it was 10 percent to today, where it's just more than 7 percent.

Overall, Duval County leads the First Coast in the number of reported positive cases, but Curry says the percentage of positive tests is the key number to watch. As of May 3, the most recent numbers show less than 2 percent of tests in Duval came back positive, which is well under the state's nearly 4 percent rate.