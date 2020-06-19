Over the past 16 days, Florida has reported more than 1,000 positive cases.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — On Thursday, June 18, Florida reported 3,207 additional coronavirus cases, once again passing its record for the largest single-day count since the start of the pandemic, according to the Florida Department of Health.

In total, there were a reported 85,926 positive cases, 12,577 hospitalizations and 3,061 deaths.

Thursday marked the 16th consecutive day with more than 1,000 new cases, making some health experts worry that the Sunshine State may become the next "epicenter" for COVID-19.

FLORIDA

Daily Number of Cases

The above graph shows the daily positive cases reported in Florida since late March. The initial peak (the red line) happened around mid-April, weeks before Phase One of reopening in Florida (May 4). Compared to the initial peak and following Phase Two of reopening in the state (June 5), June's cases continue to spike, creating a new peak of 3,207 cases.

Over the past 16 days, Florida has reported more than 1,000 positive cases.

Percent Positive Tests

Statewide, more than 1,512,300 people tested for COVID-19 with a percent positive of around 10.73 percent, down from Tuesday's 12.52 percent, still above the health departments' 10 percent recommendation.

The increases come despite numbers showing the rate of testing has remained about the same. This means Florida's curve is continuing to make an upward climb, one that started in the days following Phase One of reopening the state.

Keep in mind that a total of 229,000 tests were administered the week of June 7 compared to about 87,000 during the week of April 26.

DUVAL COUNTY

In Duval County, the total number of positive cases is 2,233 with 312 hospitalizations and 60 deaths. The number of positive cases rose from 77 on June 16 to 102 on June 17. Numbers for June 18 weren't released at the time this article was written.

The above graph shows the daily positive cases reported in Duval County since mid-March. The initial peak (the red line) happened around mid-April, weeks before Phase One of reopening in Florida (May 4). Compared to the initial peak and following Phase Two of reopening in the state (June 5), June's cases continue to spike, creating a new peak of 102 cases.

Percent Positive Tests