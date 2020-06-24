Curve in Context: A closer look at spiking COVID-19 cases statewide

The state of Florida has been reporting at least 1,000 cases per day for three consecutive weeks.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Florida's Department of Health said the state added another 3,900 cases of COVID-19 Monday alone, making 22 consecutive days the state has added at least 1,000 new cases.

First Coast News is putting the Curve in Context for you, to give you a better understanding of what the numbers indicate.

FLORIDA DAILY CASES

Florida's additional 1,000 COVID-19 cases per day for the last three weeks has caused the moving average curve to climb above the initial peak for the past two weeks.

That's shown by the orange bars in the image below.

You can see that includes a record high for a single day of 4,664 cases reported on Saturday.

FLORIDA DAILY PERCENT POSITIVE

The state's daily percent positive has been climbing since June 11.

The graph below shows the daily percent of positive tests for the novel coronavirus for the entire state, compared to the daily testing totals.

The green bars showing the daily testing hovers below the 40,000 mark in the past week.

Thirteen percent of those tested Monday came back positive.

DUVAL COUNTY DAILY CASES

The number of daily new cases in Duval County has seen a jump over the past five days, causing the curve to climb.

There have been five straight days of at least 100 new cases.

The record high for the number of new cases was set on Saturday, with 276 new positive cases of COVID-19.

DUVAL COUNTY DAILY PERCENT POSITIVE

The percentage of positive cases in Duval County has been climbing over the past week as well.

Monday, the percent positive came in at just below 9%.