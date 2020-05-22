Florida lifting all restrictions on youth activities, summer camps

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis are holding a news conference at 11 a.m. Friday at a city basketball court.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis met up with Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry on the basketball court of Ed Austin Park Friday morning to announce that state would be lifting all restrictions on youth activities including summer camps.

"Kids have been out of organized activities for a few months now and we need to get it back," said DeSantis.