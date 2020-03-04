JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A CSX employee who asked to remain anonymous shared an email sent from CSX to its employees, stating that 12 employees and one contingent worker have tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Although privacy laws prevent us from sharing their identities, the entire CSX family extends its best wishes to these individuals as they receive medical care on the way to what we sincerely hope will be a full, swift recovery," the email says.

The email goes on to say the company's medical experts believe none of the workers contracted the virus on the job. CSX is adding measures to prevent further spread, including sanitizing work areas and placing fellow workers who may have had contact with the infected employees under self-quarantine.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has identified railroad employees as essential infrastructure workers, so CSX workers will continue to perform their job duties. The company has resources available for anyone in need of sanitation supplies, according to the email.

The email also directs employees with any questions to its CSX Coronavirus Information Site. The page, titled "CSX Coronavirus Prevention and Response," does not list any information about the number of employees who have contracted the virus.

The page does say that CSX has "restricted business travel for employees not directly associated with train operations and limited visitor access to our facilities so that our employees and business-critical staff can continue to do their jobs without the risk of potential exposure to the virus."

RELATED: Florida's statewide safer-at-home order is now in effect: Here's what you need to know

RELATED: Florida governor to accelerate state infrastructure projects as highways see less traffic

RELATED: Lawsuit: Nation’s biggest railway companies fixed prices