JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It was all smiles for David Scott, his wife Tina and two other couples on board Carnival's Ecstasy cruise ship.

Concerns of the coronavirus not keeping the group of six from taking a vacation.

"We just weren't that concerned about it. We thought it would be safe to go ahead and travel," Scott told First Coast News.

Scott says he was more curious than concerned about last Saturday's medical delay. After learning a crew member was taken off the ship before leaving port, Scott says there were no talks of it being related to the coronavirus, which the cruise line confirmed to First Coast News.

"At no point did anyone say it had anything to do with anything like the coronavirus," he said.

Scott says the overall experience was enjoyable - from the moment he left and returned to Jacksonville.

David Scott, his wife Tina and two other couples spent five days on the Carnival Ecstasy.

He says he saw the cleaning crews wearing masks and gloves but didn't think too much of it.

"They wore gloves, wore masks and that's mainly to protect themselves than anything. The rooms were very clean. We were very pleased with how they were maintained," he said.

Scott drove down from North Carolina to experience his first cruise. He says he'd do it again because this trip was smooth sailing.