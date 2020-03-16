Criminal cases are being disrupted in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus on the First Coast.

Chief Judge Mark Mahon announced Sunday last night that all felony cases in Judicial District 4 – which includes Clay, Duval and Nassau counties – will be passed until March 30.

That will delay proceedings in several high profile cases, including Brianna Williams, who is accused in the death of her 5-year-old daughter and Kimberly Kessler, accused of killing Nassau County mother of three Joleen Cummings.

First appearance court inside the Duval county jail continues to operate for those who are arrested but is closed to the public. Jury duty has been suspended as well.

Mahon apologized for the late notice but said the judges voted on it late Sunday in response to “rapidly changing circumstances.”

