2,016 new COVID-19 cases mark 2nd highest surge Florida has seen in a single day

The latest number of positive cases is 565 fewer cases than yesterday's report.

TAMPA, Fla. — For the first time in three days, Florida did not break its single-day record for the number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

According to site data released Sunday morning, 2,016 new positive cases were reported for the day of Saturday, June 13. There are now 75,568 total confirmed positive cases throughout the state. Today's reported number is 565 fewer cases than yesterday's report.

A total of 2,931 people have died from COVID-19, which is 6 more than reported Saturday morning.

On Saturday, June 13, the state saw the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day with a total of 2,581 reported for Friday, June 12. This continued a three-day streak of record-breaking numbers.

On Friday, June 12, 1,902 new cases of COVID-19 were reported. Previously, that number was the highest single-day jump in new cases.

The surge in new cases comes as the state continues the process of reopening businesses while also expanding testing for COVID-19.

On Thursday, 1,698 new cases were reported from the day prior, which was the highest single-day spike before Friday's numbers were released.

"COVID is not over," Dr. Marissa Levine, with USF Public Health, said to 10 Tampa Bay's Josh Sidorowicz on Wednesday. "it is here with us -- these numbers emphasize the fact it's still here with us."

Health experts nationwide continue to stress that now is not the time to relax health and safety practices and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, even as many states reopen for business and travel. Social distancing, keeping groups small, covering faces, and cleaning and sanitizing regularly are all practices that must continue and be taken seriously, health professionals say.

