70-year-old COVID survivor urges community to get vaccinated

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Paula Brown is a 70-year-old mother of four daughters.

In June 2020, she was hospitalized with COVID-19 at Baptist Health for 16 weeks, spending 48 days on a ventilator.

“That COVID - don’t let anyone fool you - it don’t try to kill you in one way," Brown said. "It tries to kill you in multiple ways."

Brown remembered while she had the virus, her body started creating health complications making it harder for her to recover.

“They told me that outright August 6, she’s not going to make it," Brown's daughter, Dr. Arena Chaney, said. "We did everything we could. You wanna come and see her one more last time and that happened in august and I said 'Oh no.'"

Chaney said in October, her mother was allowed to return home, something the family said was a miracle. Brown was even able to celebrate her 70th birthday this year with her family.

“To help ourselves, to help our loved ones, to protect loved ones and family members, we need to step forward and take the vaccine," said Dr. Chaney.