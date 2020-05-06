COVID-19 deaths in US on the decline, CDC says

There have been at least 107,00 reported deaths in the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a collection of 20 individual national forecasts shows newly-reported COVID-19 deaths are on the decline.

There have been 107,029 deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. as of Thursday out of more than 1.8 million cases, according to the CDC. Johns Hopkins University has the death toll at 108,210.

The CDC says based on projections, the death toll will be somewhere between 118,000 and 143,000 on June 27.

"Models make various assumptions about the levels of social distancing and other interventions, which may not reflect recent changes in behavior," the CDC wrote.

A separate model by the The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, which has been touted by The White House, is more specific, predicting 122,579 total deaths by June 27. It projects 135,109 deaths by August 4.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The CDC says forecasting COVID-19 deaths -- specifically in individual states -- is important in helping with making decisions on protecting public health. Forecast teams use multiple data points including the impacts of social distancing and use of face coverings.