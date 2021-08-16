Scientists are trying to track COVID-19 through our wastewater

Scientists say looking for the virus in wastewater gives public health experts a snapshot of what the spread of what its spread looks like in a community.

Health experts have been trying to find new ways to track and trace the spread of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic - whether it's been a swab or a vial of blood. But, a new federal program is now searching for outbreaks by sifting through what we leave behind.

Several utility companies in counties across the country have been participating in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's wastewater surveillance system, a program that monitors the virus in several facilities.

Pinellas County Utilities has spent the past ten weeks taking part in that program. Dr. Bina Nayak, Water Research Project Manager for Pinellas County Utilities, says surveilling wastewater is not a new concept. She says wastewater monitoring was used in the past to track other viruses like polio or hepatitis A and E.

Nayak says looking for the genetic material of SARS-CoV-2 in a community's wastewater gives public health experts a snapshot of what the spread of the virus looks like in that location.

"For example, one of our wastewater treatment plants serves a community of about 100,000 people. So, when you look at the influent coming in from this entire population...you can actually see the concentration of the virus in this community," Dr. Nayak says.

The reason the virus can be found in wastewater is that once a person is infected with COVID-19, it multiplies within them. And, just like some other viruses, Dr. Nayak says people shed it in their stool or urine.

Pinellas County Utilities just completed the program and cannot provide any exact findings, but Dr. Nayak says researchers did notice higher concentrations of COVID-19 in the wastewater in early July when cases and hospitalizations began surging across the state.

A little further to the east, WKMG reports Orange County Utilities is warning people that the region may soon see a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due to their findings with the program. According to researchers, the county had seen the highest concentration of the virus in wastewater since the start of the pandemic.