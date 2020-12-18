COVID-19 vaccinations to begin at long-term care facilities in Jacksonville Friday

According to Governor Ron DeSantis's office, Florida should receive 367,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — COVID-19 vaccinations will begin at long-term care facilities in Jacksonville Friday, according to a tweet by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday evening.

"I’m pleased to announce that Walgreens will begin their mission to vaccinate staff and residents at FL’s long-term care facilities tomorrow in Jacksonville - 3 days ahead of schedule," tweeted DeSantis. "I appreciate Walgreens for leaning in. There is no time to waste!"

Out of safety concerns for residents, staff and team members, many of these facilities are declining to provide specific details regarding the vaccinations.

According to Governor Ron DeSantis's office, Florida should receive 367,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week.

On Wednesday, the first residents at long-term care facilities got vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine in several counties south of Jacksonville.

The Moderna vaccine will go to 173 Florida hospitals that did not receive the Pfizer vaccine, including a dozen on the First Coast and in Gainesville.