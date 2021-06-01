COVID-19 vaccinations for 65+, first responders to start Monday in SE Georgia

Appointment scheduling begins Thursday, Jan. 7.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — COVID-19 vaccinations in Southeast Georgia counties will be available to adults age 65 and older, their caregivers and first responders starting Monday, Jan.11.

Georgia Department of Public Health said vaccinations of healthcare workers is already underway and will continue.

At this time, there is no cost for COVID-19 vaccinations through public health.

All health departments in the Coastal Health district can begin scheduling vaccination appointments by phone on Thursday, Jan. 7, officials said.

“We are very excited to start this next phase, and we expect a lot of phone calls,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, Health Director of the Coastal Health District. “Supply is not going to meet demand right away, so we’re asking our communities for patience during this rollout.”

Health officials said hundreds of other healthcare providers across the state are also enrolling as vaccine providers. “This is a monumental effort and one that can’t be accomplished through public health alone,” said Dr. Davis. “If you are in this expanded phase 1a group, you may also want to check with your pharmacy or doctor’s office to see if they’re offering vaccine as well.”

A list of phone numbers for scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments in the Coastal Health District can be found below.