COVID-19 therapeutic study taking place on First Coast

The East Coast Institute for Research's Regeneron antibody treatment study in Jacksonville is enrolling patients.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More treatments for COVID-19 are becoming closer to reality, and study participants on the First Coast are helping.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the company Eli Lilly's antibody treatment under emergency use earlier this week. The company Regeneron said its antibody treatment is showing promise.

Researchers in Jacksonville are enrolling participants in a study to test Regeneron's therapeutic, a drug used to treat President Donald Trump.

"My girlfriend is a nurse and regretfully tested positive," Cooper Moore said.

Moore's girlfriend got COVID-19 in August, but he didn't. It prompted him to try to do what he can to help people with COVID-19.

“I realized the unique situation we were in, her being positive and me being negative, and living in a small one-bedroom apartment, and I am a therapist and so I have done some research before, and thought, you know this would be a great opportunity to be a part of research instead of doing it this time,” Moore said.

Moore enrolled in the East Coast Institute for Research's Regeneron antibody treatment study in Jacksonville, part of a global study.

"We feel really lucky to be a part of this innovative trial here," Dr. Jennifer Hardy, a post-doctoral fellow at East Coast Institute for Research, said.

“A lot of companies were enrolling the vaccine, and we wanted to explore a different route to COVID-19, so the opportunity came with the Regeneron antibody cocktail and we felt this was a really interesting study to be involved in," she said.

In order to qualify for the study, you have to live with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 96 hours beforehand. According to Hardy, each patient gets a one-time injection of either the placebo or antibody, chosen randomly. Researchers follow the participants for seven months to see the effects.

"We're evaluating if the participants who received the antibody if they still contract the disease in this high exposure scenario of living in the same household," Hardy said.

If a patient does contract COVID-19, the researchers will evaluate if Regeneron helps prevent hospitalization of the patient.

“It’s worthwhile as a researcher, as well as I’m working with providers as well as the community itself. We’re all in this together and it speaks volumes of just being here, seeing it, seeing the results that are being produced," Hardy said.

"We do feel confident that participants who have received the study drug are showing benefits," she said.

Moore echoed Hardy, saying he hasn't felt any negative side effects.

“Looking back and knowing that I took part in a research study to try to benefit everyone, it’s both a good feeling and a satisfying feeling," Moore said.