Doctors break down accuracy of COVID-19 tests

By Wednesday, Americans will be able to order free at-home test kits through a website under President Biden's COVID response plan.

Come Wednesday, a website will be launched for people to order free at-home tests. Saturday, the federal government ordered private health insurers to reimburse people up to eight COVID tests per month.

Health experts from USF Health said the PCR tests may be worth the wait in line over at-home antigen tests because they're more sensitive.

"It can pick up more cases. It's less likely to make errors," Roberts said.

While doctors said antigen testing is still effective, one must take them properly to avoid errors. For instance, someone may take the test too early, therefore the tests may not detect the virus yet.

"You usually don’t want to test with the antigen test until you have symptoms or you have a minimum of five days after exposure," Roberts said.

Roberts recommends if you test negative too early before the five-day minimum period, another test is needed.

People should also get tested again if they test too early and start developing symptoms, according to Dr. Michael Teng.

He said that's one of the reasons people may get a false negative in their testing results.

Roberts also said sometimes, nasal swabs aren't performed correctly. She said placing and swirling the swab further back into both nostrils is the most effective way at collecting a sample.

"It is uncomfortable, unfortunately, but it is a quick test," Roberts said.

With more tests expected to be available, doctors said knowing one's status will help bring cases down.

Roberts also said people should look for tests that are only FDA-approved.