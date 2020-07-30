COVID-19 survivors treated with hydroxychloroquine give both warnings, praise for the drug

Two COVID-19 survivors credit hyrdroxychloroquine, combined with other drugs, for saving their lives. One has a warning, though.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Doctors at Baptist Medical Center said after reviewing studies of hydroxychloroquine, the science regarding the drug's effectiveness has changed since the start of the pandemic. Doctors said due to this, they don't support using it to treat COVID-19 patients outside of potential clinical trials.

Doctors at Baptist have used hydroxychloroquine in the past to treat COVID-19 patients like Carl Schuck and Tommy Shapard. Schuck, a lung cancer survivor, was on a ventilator for 15 days and didn't know if he'd survive. He was released on Good Friday in April.

"It has been nothing short of amazing," he said. "It has been a very smooth, steady improvement."

Three months after his release, Carl Schuck said he feels great. He and his wife credit hydroxychloroquine, combined with zinc and azithromycin for saving his life. He was on the combination of drugs for seven to eight days, they said.

"I'm here today thanks to it," Carl Schuck said.

"He's living proof," his wife, Laura Schuck, said. "Obviously, we are not medical doctors and don't profess to be. We are just the result of some good medicine."

"That cocktail definitely saved my life and prevented me from going on the ventilator," Shapard said.

Shapard didn't think he was going to survive COVID-19 either. He even recorded videos of himself saying goodbye to his family and sent them to his wife and three kids. He was on a mixture of drugs, including hydroxychloroquine, for five days.

"Was it the hydroxychloroquine? Was it all of the drugs combined?" Shapard said.

He had a warning, however, about hydroxychloroquine.

"There aren't cookie-cutter symptoms, and right now, it doesn't look like a cookie-cutter treatment," he said. "I think the most important message to remember again is there is no silver bullet. There's no cure, one cure-all drug."

It's a message Dr. Elizabeth Ransom of Baptist Health echoed.

"I'm so grateful that they’re doing better and that they had great outcomes and that’s the best news of all, but underneath all of that, we have to look at the science," she said. "It’s hard to take what happens in one case or an anecdote and translate that into a broader population."

She said as the pandemic has grown, so has the information around it.

“In the early days there was a question if hydroxychloroquine with or without azithromycin and zinc might be helpful, and some preliminary work was possibly indicating that it, in fact, was," Ransom said.

Since then, though, Ransom said, several studies show hydroxychloroquine is not as effective as previously thought.

"Unfortunately, the data that’s coming out now shows that hydroxychloroquine is not an answer," she said.

Ransom said one of the difficulties with looking at early data is determining if it was just the hydroxychloroquine that helped patients like Shapard and Schuck, or one of the other drugs in the cocktail, or a combination.

Doctors are also looking into possible side effects of hydroxychloroquine. Ransom said it can cause nausea, dizziness and ringing in the ears, among other effects. She also said possible heart issues are "definitely a concern, and it was a concern early on."

Shapard said he believes he has some of those side effects, specifically he mentioned a fast heart rate and blurry vision. He said he can't, however, pinpoint if those effects are related to the drug or COVID-19. Shapard plans to see a cardiologist, a pulmonologist and a neurologist to get everything checked out.

"We're constantly looking for new avenues of treatment, new medications, new possibilities that are out there," Ransom said.