BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A COVID-19 screening hotline will open Monday at 8 a.m. in Southeast Georgia. The Southeast Georgia Health System will begin screening patients for coronavirus symptoms through a free screening hotline at 912-466-7222.

The hotline will be staffed with health system nurses and advanced practice providers. It will offer immediate access to Southeast Georgia Physician Associates health care providers if needed. Patients who meet the criteria for an in-person coronavirus screening will be given an appointment and instructions for a virtual or in-person physical exam and, if warranted, instructions for testing.

The hotline will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Plans are currently in the works to expand the hours and add weekend coverage as demand increases.

Symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. More advanced symptoms requiring immediate medical attention include difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, sudden confusion or inability to arouse and bluish lips or face. Elderly people and anyone with severe heart or lung disease or diabetes appear to have a higher risk of developing more serious complications from the coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19 visit sghs.org or cdc.gov.

RELATED: LIVE BLOG | 9 deaths, 217 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the First Coast

RELATED: You've got the coronavirus, now what? Doctors say there is a simple treatment plan for most cases