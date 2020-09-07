x
coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | The latest stats and averages for July 9

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,930 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/26-7/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 13.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/11-6/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.73.
  • There have been 106,727 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest case listed on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,545.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,141.
  • There have been 12,606 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 153.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 98.07.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 8, there were 2,215 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Gwinnett    10415    175

Fulton    9586    319

Non-Georgia Resident    8034    50

DeKalb    7472    175

Cobb    6369    248

Hall    3620    63

Clayton    2580    81

Muscogee    2438    55

Chatham    2117    38

Dougherty    2042    155

Lowndes    1743    14

Troup    1698    38

Cherokee    1621    46

Henry    1611    33

Whitfield    1610    15

Bibb    1564    41

Richmond    1448    59

Glynn    1332    9

Douglas    1259    37

Unknown    1211    2

Colquitt    1189    19

Forsyth    1057    15

Carroll    946    40

Tift    924    26

Houston    871    29

Bartow    859    42

Clarke    841    15

Coweta    821    16

Newton    812    12

Paulding    778    16

Habersham    740    39

Coffee    734    17

Columbia    709    12

Floyd    670    15

Rockdale    625    11

Baldwin    617    34

Sumter    598    50

Barrow    589    25

Ware    576    16

Bulloch    561    4

Thomas    536    32

Spalding    527    33

Walton    504    28

Jackson    483    10

Gordon    480    18

Mitchell    477    40

Fayette    476    19

Chattahoochee    433    0

Lee    414    22

Harris    410    12

Upson    383    45

Walker    364    12

Worth    346    22

Catoosa    339    8

Butts    329    34

Appling    313    14

Toombs    304    5

Crisp    301    12

Laurens    297    1

Early    290    31

Bacon    289    5

Stephens    286    6

Polk    283    1

Decatur    282    8

Murray    274    2

Grady    242    4

Franklin    239    1

Terrell    238    28

Camden    235    2

Meriwether    233    3

Pierce    230    5

Monroe    226    19

Hancock    225    33

Effingham    224    1

Dooly    219    12

Gilmer    216    2

Oconee    213    11

Ben Hill    209    1

Bryan    209    5

Stewart    207    3

Cook    205    3

Randolph    205    25

Brooks    204    11

Putnam    197    12

Echols    191    0

Turner    185    17

Atkinson    182    2

Emanuel    181    3

Liberty    178    1

Tattnall    174    0

Calhoun    168    6

Dawson    167    3

Jefferson    164    2

Washington    163    1

Berrien    162    0

Burke    161    7

Lanier    160    3

White    159    4

Lumpkin    158    4

Banks    147    1

Elbert    143    0

Madison    143    4

Jeff Davis    142    3

Lamar    140    6

Telfair    137    3

McDuffie    136    7

Jenkins    135    12

Wayne    134    0

Peach    133    10

Macon    132    9

Wilcox    132    15

Dodge    131    2

Jones    130    0

Brantley    122    3

Clinch    115    3

Fannin    115    1

Johnson    113    2

Pickens    112    5

Pike    110    3

Greene    109    9

Screven    105    7

Wilkinson    102    9

Haralson    101    5

Oglethorpe    101    7

Hart    92    0

Union    92    3

Irwin    89    1

Marion    88    2

Talbot    88    3

Wilkes    87    1

Jasper    83    1

Bleckley    81    1

Charlton    81    2

Heard    79    3

Chattooga    77    2

Dade    77    1

Candler    74    0

McIntosh    71    1

Morgan    71    0

Rabun    61    3

Long    59    1

Towns    58    1

Pulaski    57    2

Clay    56    2

Crawford    56    0

Lincoln    56    1

Wheeler    56    0

Miller    55    0

Seminole    54    2

Montgomery    48    0

Baker    43    3

Treutlen    41    1

Twiggs    41    1

Taylor    39    2

Evans    38    0

Webster    31    2

Warren    30    0

Schley    27    1

Quitman    20    1

Glascock    13    0

Taliaferro    2    0

