Coronavirus in Georgia | The latest stats and averages for July 9

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
The latest data:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,930 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/26-7/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 13.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/11-6/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.73.
- There have been 106,727 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest case listed on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,545.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,141.
- There have been 12,606 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 153.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 98.07.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 8, there were 2,215 current hospitalizations.
Key Facts:
Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Gwinnett 10415 175
Fulton 9586 319
Non-Georgia Resident 8034 50
DeKalb 7472 175
Cobb 6369 248
Hall 3620 63
Clayton 2580 81
Muscogee 2438 55
Chatham 2117 38
Dougherty 2042 155
Lowndes 1743 14
Troup 1698 38
Cherokee 1621 46
Henry 1611 33
Whitfield 1610 15
Bibb 1564 41
Richmond 1448 59
Glynn 1332 9
Douglas 1259 37
Unknown 1211 2
Colquitt 1189 19
Forsyth 1057 15
Carroll 946 40
Tift 924 26
Houston 871 29
Bartow 859 42
Clarke 841 15
Coweta 821 16
Newton 812 12
Paulding 778 16
Habersham 740 39
Coffee 734 17
Columbia 709 12
Floyd 670 15
Rockdale 625 11
Baldwin 617 34
Sumter 598 50
Barrow 589 25
Ware 576 16
Bulloch 561 4
Thomas 536 32
Spalding 527 33
Walton 504 28
Jackson 483 10
Gordon 480 18
Mitchell 477 40
Fayette 476 19
Chattahoochee 433 0
Lee 414 22
Harris 410 12
Upson 383 45
Walker 364 12
Worth 346 22
Catoosa 339 8
Butts 329 34
Appling 313 14
Toombs 304 5
Crisp 301 12
Laurens 297 1
Early 290 31
Bacon 289 5
Stephens 286 6
Polk 283 1
Decatur 282 8
Murray 274 2
Grady 242 4
Franklin 239 1
Terrell 238 28
Camden 235 2
Meriwether 233 3
Pierce 230 5
Monroe 226 19
Hancock 225 33
Effingham 224 1
Dooly 219 12
Gilmer 216 2
Oconee 213 11
Ben Hill 209 1
Bryan 209 5
Stewart 207 3
Cook 205 3
Randolph 205 25
Brooks 204 11
Putnam 197 12
Echols 191 0
Turner 185 17
Atkinson 182 2
Emanuel 181 3
Liberty 178 1
Tattnall 174 0
Calhoun 168 6
Dawson 167 3
Jefferson 164 2
Washington 163 1
Berrien 162 0
Burke 161 7
Lanier 160 3
White 159 4
Lumpkin 158 4
Banks 147 1
Elbert 143 0
Madison 143 4
Jeff Davis 142 3
Lamar 140 6
Telfair 137 3
McDuffie 136 7
Jenkins 135 12
Wayne 134 0
Peach 133 10
Macon 132 9
Wilcox 132 15
Dodge 131 2
Jones 130 0
Brantley 122 3
Clinch 115 3
Fannin 115 1
Johnson 113 2
Pickens 112 5
Pike 110 3
Greene 109 9
Screven 105 7
Wilkinson 102 9
Haralson 101 5
Oglethorpe 101 7
Hart 92 0
Union 92 3
Irwin 89 1
Marion 88 2
Talbot 88 3
Wilkes 87 1
Jasper 83 1
Bleckley 81 1
Charlton 81 2
Heard 79 3
Chattooga 77 2
Dade 77 1
Candler 74 0
McIntosh 71 1
Morgan 71 0
Rabun 61 3
Long 59 1
Towns 58 1
Pulaski 57 2
Clay 56 2
Crawford 56 0
Lincoln 56 1
Wheeler 56 0
Miller 55 0
Seminole 54 2
Montgomery 48 0
Baker 43 3
Treutlen 41 1
Twiggs 41 1
Taylor 39 2
Evans 38 0
Webster 31 2
Warren 30 0
Schley 27 1
Quitman 20 1
Glascock 13 0
Taliaferro 2 0
