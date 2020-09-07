Coronavirus in Georgia | The latest stats and averages for July 9

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,930 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/26-7/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 13.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/11-6/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.73.

There have been 106,727 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest case listed on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,545.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,141.

There have been 12,606 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 153.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 98.07.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 8, there were 2,215 current hospitalizations.



Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Gwinnett 10415 175

Fulton 9586 319

Non-Georgia Resident 8034 50

DeKalb 7472 175

Cobb 6369 248

Hall 3620 63

Clayton 2580 81

Muscogee 2438 55

Chatham 2117 38

Dougherty 2042 155

Lowndes 1743 14

Troup 1698 38

Cherokee 1621 46

Henry 1611 33

Whitfield 1610 15

Bibb 1564 41

Richmond 1448 59

Glynn 1332 9

Douglas 1259 37

Unknown 1211 2

Colquitt 1189 19

Forsyth 1057 15

Carroll 946 40

Tift 924 26

Houston 871 29

Bartow 859 42

Clarke 841 15

Coweta 821 16

Newton 812 12

Paulding 778 16

Habersham 740 39

Coffee 734 17

Columbia 709 12

Floyd 670 15

Rockdale 625 11

Baldwin 617 34

Sumter 598 50

Barrow 589 25

Ware 576 16

Bulloch 561 4

Thomas 536 32

Spalding 527 33

Walton 504 28

Jackson 483 10

Gordon 480 18

Mitchell 477 40

Fayette 476 19

Chattahoochee 433 0

Lee 414 22

Harris 410 12

Upson 383 45

Walker 364 12

Worth 346 22

Catoosa 339 8

Butts 329 34

Appling 313 14

Toombs 304 5

Crisp 301 12

Laurens 297 1

Early 290 31

Bacon 289 5

Stephens 286 6

Polk 283 1

Decatur 282 8

Murray 274 2

Grady 242 4

Franklin 239 1

Terrell 238 28

Camden 235 2

Meriwether 233 3

Pierce 230 5

Monroe 226 19

Hancock 225 33

Effingham 224 1

Dooly 219 12

Gilmer 216 2

Oconee 213 11

Ben Hill 209 1

Bryan 209 5

Stewart 207 3

Cook 205 3

Randolph 205 25

Brooks 204 11

Putnam 197 12

Echols 191 0

Turner 185 17

Atkinson 182 2

Emanuel 181 3

Liberty 178 1

Tattnall 174 0

Calhoun 168 6

Dawson 167 3

Jefferson 164 2

Washington 163 1

Berrien 162 0

Burke 161 7

Lanier 160 3

White 159 4

Lumpkin 158 4

Banks 147 1

Elbert 143 0

Madison 143 4

Jeff Davis 142 3

Lamar 140 6

Telfair 137 3

McDuffie 136 7

Jenkins 135 12

Wayne 134 0

Peach 133 10

Macon 132 9

Wilcox 132 15

Dodge 131 2

Jones 130 0

Brantley 122 3

Clinch 115 3

Fannin 115 1

Johnson 113 2

Pickens 112 5

Pike 110 3

Greene 109 9

Screven 105 7

Wilkinson 102 9

Haralson 101 5

Oglethorpe 101 7

Hart 92 0

Union 92 3

Irwin 89 1

Marion 88 2

Talbot 88 3

Wilkes 87 1

Jasper 83 1

Bleckley 81 1

Charlton 81 2

Heard 79 3

Chattooga 77 2

Dade 77 1

Candler 74 0

McIntosh 71 1

Morgan 71 0

Rabun 61 3

Long 59 1

Towns 58 1

Pulaski 57 2

Clay 56 2

Crawford 56 0

Lincoln 56 1

Wheeler 56 0

Miller 55 0

Seminole 54 2

Montgomery 48 0

Baker 43 3

Treutlen 41 1

Twiggs 41 1

Taylor 39 2

Evans 38 0

Webster 31 2

Warren 30 0

Schley 27 1

Quitman 20 1

Glascock 13 0

Taliaferro 2 0