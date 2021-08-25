COVID-19 listed as number one cause of death for police officers nationwide

According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, 71 officers succumbed to COVID in the first half of 2021.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — From March of 2020 to August 2021 The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has lost two on-duty officers to COVID.

JSO says they have been holding steady with staffing and they like to believe it's due to the procedure they have in place.

COVID-19 related fatalities are a major concern for law enforcement agencies nationwide.

In less than a week we lost a St. Johns County and Neptune Beach police officer due to the deadly virus.

The Fraternal Order of Police Jacksonville Consolidated Lodge 5-30 put out a statement on their Facebook page saying, “As we’ve seen our brothers and sisters pass due to complications of this virus, we mourn their passing and celebrate their lives as any other line of duty death. We look forward to working with our legislative friends locally and in Tallahassee to strengthen protections for our members."

“It’s an additional stress. I mean obviously, 2020 was a rough year for law enforcement. 2021 carried over with some of the as well but police officers are sworn to protect and serve and this is just one more challenge to do that," said Larry Schmitt, director of personnel and professional standards at the Jacksonville Sheriffs Office.

According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, 71 officers succumbed to COVID in the first half of 2021, as compared to 76 officers during the same period in 2020.

The organization also says unfortunately many more COVID-19 related deaths are anticipated.

Schmitt says they’ve been keeping up with the CDC guidelines and he says it seems to be working for their agency.

“We’ve changed our procedures along with what they developed. so right now were again with CDC protocols we handle that with terms of if employees are showing ay symptoms they have to go home. Get tested and be clear before they come back," said Schmitt.