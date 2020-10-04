Computer models are critical for meteorologists - as they are some of the many tools in a forecasters toolbox.

These dynamic modules use observation data from the atmosphere, put that information into millions of differential equations that give an idea for the future.

A lot of this weather data comes from commercial aircraft, which simply collect information throughout their flights. However, with more and more planes staying grounded, the weather data is coming up short.

Data collected from these flights has dropped since March 14, across the U.S., where numbers are down about 63%, according to ECMWF.

Aircraft flight data, including all observations, from the ECMWF across the United States.

wtlv weather

So less data means the equations these models are computing are less accurate. Now, this doesn't mean forecasts are less accurate - just more challenging.

With hurricane season less than two months away, does this mean forecasting tropical cyclones will be even more challenging?

Fortunately, not likely, as there's still time for the data to get back up. Also, we can't forget about the Hurricane Hunters, which fly directly into storms for the most up to date information.

So hurricane season should just be as challenging as it "normally" is.