COVID-19 impacts manpower at the Brunswick Fire Department

As the city of Brunswick sees an uptick in COVID cases the city manager says public safety is getting hit the hardest.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Brunswick Fire Department staffs 41 firefighters, but in the last few months that number has been dwindling down due to COVID-19.

“The fire department has had a third of there staff that’s been out. Some of them are back right now," said Regina Mcduffie, City Manager of Brunswick.

Mcduffie says the firefighters normally work 24 hour shifts but that hasn’t been the case lately.

“We have had people just working extensive overtime in the last couple months and its taking a toll not only on them physically but mentally," said Mcduffie.

Mcduffie says the city is doing everything they can to help support their efforts by providing PPE and sanitation.

“Our job is to provide safety for the public and anytime we’re short-staffed or have shortages it does jeopardize our abilities to fight fires and provide that service," said Mcduffie.

Mcduffie says the fire department has mutual aid with agencies in surrounding counties.