COVID-19 daily cases declining nationwide, including in the First Coast

The number of daily COVID cases across the United States is the lowest since October.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There is good news when it comes to the number of COVID-19 cases on the First Coast and across the country. The number of daily COVID cases is declining, according to Johns Hopkins University and Florida's Department of Health.

"We have the opportunity right now to end this pandemic here, or at least marginalize it to the point where we can get back to some sort of normalcy," Chad Neilsen, Infection Prevention Director at the University of Florida Health, said.

Neilsen said we need to seize on COVID cases across the country declining.

"We want to ride this low on the wave and try and get people vaccinated to avoid another explosion this summer," Neilsen said. "The only way this is going to end is getting vaccinations out to as many people as can receive them and continue to social distance and wear masks."

According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States reported the lowest number of daily COVID cases Monday since October, close to 54,000.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 90,416 compared to 250,000 in the beginning of January, according to Hopkins.

There are similar trends in Florida and Duval County. Sunday, Florida reported the lowest number of daily cases since November, close to 3,800.

On Sunday, Duval County also reported the lowest number of daily cases since November, with 121. Neilsen said there are a few reasons for the decline.

"We had a huge bump over the Christmas holiday, which was expected, and now we're on the back end of that. Other factors contributing to this, it's likely not going to be vaccinations," Neilsen said.

"I don't think there's enough of the population vaccinated enough right now to make a difference there, but you're seeing good social distancing, and masking going on across the different areas, and I think that also helps these cases stay low."

Dr. Elizabeth Ransom of Baptist Health agreed that vaccinations aren't the cause of this decline.

“I don't think when you look at the numbers that were to a point of what's called, quote herd immunity," Ransom said.

"There's a little bit of debate about what really would constitute herd immunity, and some of that depends on how transmissible virus is, but generally we think anywhere from 60 percent to 80 percent of the population having either been vaccinated or infected before we get to herd immunity, and certainly we're not anywhere close to those numbers at this point."

Neilsen and Ransom said they know people are tired, but warned people should not let these numbers give you a false sense of security.