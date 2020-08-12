1 donation could save 5 lives | COVID-19 convalescent plasma donations in high demand as cases surge

Blood banks say with the current surge in cases, donations are needed for current patients.

As the country anticipates the Food and Drug Administration's approval of a vaccine to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, those who have had the virus may be able to help a patient fighting the disease by donating convalescent plasma.

The FDA approved an emergency use authorization for COVID-19 convalescent plasma in August. The team at LifeSouth Community Blood Center said with the current surge in cases, they need donations more than ever.

"We’d love for you to come in and do what you’re doing right now, a convalescent plasma donation," Karen Patterson, community development coordinator for Jacksonville for LifeSouth, said. "This donation could actually go to help save five lives of patients here in our local hospitals that are currently battling Coronavirusm."

If you have had COVID-19, and have not had symptoms in at least 14 days, you could help save a life.

"Right now, it’s really important because the cases of COVID-19 are increasing here in Jacksonville and elsewhere across the country,” Patterson said.

That plasma most likely carries antibodies to fight the virus, plasma like mine. I was diagnosed with COVID-19 in September, and was lucky enough to have a mild case. I wanted to do what I could to help those not as fortunate.

"You'll go through an interview and a physical where we make sure you are in fact healthy enough to donate blood," Patterson said.

The team at LifeSouth Community Blood Center explained the process step by step, staring with them taking my temperature.

They then seat you in a recliner and hook you up to the machine.

“We use a special kind of machine [...] and what that does is it takes just your plasma," Patterson said.

COVID-19 convalescent plasma donations are needed now more than ever with the current surge in COVID cases. I had COVID in September, was lucky enough to have a mild case and wanted to do what I could to help those not as fortunate(1/3) pic.twitter.com/hUjYNsaQZH — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) December 8, 2020

They then give you a stress ball to squeeze as the machine draws your blood, separates your plasma from your red blood cells and then returns your red blood cells back to your body. The process takes about 45 minutes to an hour.

Unfortunately, on one of the returns, my vein did not want to cooperate anymore, and they had to end the process.

This can happen, depending on the person. However you can try donating again, which I plan to do.