COVID-19 checkpoint on I-95 is gone, but road projects continue

FDOT shut down the COVID-19 checkpoint on I-95 last weekend that was backing up traffic and annoying many locals, and didn’t tell anyone.

It’s gone.

The COVID-19 checkpoint at the Florida weigh station on Interstate 95 below the Georgia state line, the bane of southbound drivers who were stuck in the traffic jams it caused, shut down with no notice.

The state didn’t tell anyone; it just scooped up the big orange traffic control barrels on July 17 and let traffic flow.

FDOT spokeswoman Beth Frady said a news alert about the removal was not needed, even though the agency alerted the news media in June 5 emails and social media that the I-10 checkpoint at the Florida/Alabama state line had been removed.

“The deactivation did not impact traffic within the area, so a traffic advisory was not necessary,” she said on Monday. ”... The reduction in the need for the checkpoint allows for the redirection of valuable resources from the Department of Health and other agencies for other uses throughout the state.”

FDOT erected the checkpoint on March 29 with “the primary goal of keeping Floridians safe” as part of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order. State health officials and the Highway Patrol asked motorists traveling from areas with substantial COVID-19 spread like New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to stop there, then isolate for 14 days. Trucks and other states’ residents could pass through. Along with the deactivation, the Florida Welcome Center just north of the former checkpoint has reopened, Frady said.

Meanwhile, some big detours to be aware of:

‒ The ramp from San Pablo Road to westbound Butler Boulevard will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday for utility work on FDOT’s $12 million interchange project, set to be done in the spring of 2022.

‒ As part of FDOT’s I-10/I-95 project, multiple overnight detours are scheduled from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. now through Monday for bridge construction. This includes the I-95 North to I-10 Flyover, the Stockton Street on-ramp at I-10, the I-10 East exit to Stockton Street. Also expect a long-term detour of the I-10 on-ramp at Forest Street through early fall while crews perform bridge construction activities. Watch for detour signs on the $126 million project’s route, scheduled to be done in early 2021. For information, go to Your10and95.com.

