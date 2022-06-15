COVID-19 cases up 60% in Duval County in the past two weeks, reports NYT

Data suggests that the community level of COVID-19 in Duval County is "high" based on cases and hospitalizations, according to the C.D.C.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Communities around the country are seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases, and Duval County is one of them.

The New York Times reports the numbers of hospitalized COVID patients and deaths in the Duval County area have risen in the past two weeks.

Additionally, data suggests that the community level of COVID-19 in Duval County is "high" based on cases and hospitalizations, according to the most recent update from the C.D.C. on June 9.

The NYT reports that an average of 319 cases per day were reported in Duval County, a 62 percent increase from the average two weeks ago.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 1 in 4 residents have been infected, a total of 262,426 reported cases.

According to data provided by the NYT, cases in Duval County remained high throughout January after spiking following the holidays.