COVID-19 cases, percent positivity spike in Florida last week of 2021

FLORIDA, USA — The number of new COVID-19 cases in the state of Florida more than doubled for the week ending Dec. 30, 2021, according to a report from the Department of Health.
Within the past three weeks, roughly half a million people in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19. With 298,455 new cases in just one week, the numbers more than doubled those of the previous week.
More than one in four tests statewide came back positive between Dec. 24, 2021, and Dec. 30.
Of the counties across Northeast Florida, Duval County saw the most new cases for the week ending Dec. 30, with more than 8,000 new cases and a 27% positivity rate.
See below for a county-by-county breakdown for Northeast Florida for new cases from Dec. 24, 2021, to Dec. 30, 2021, and the percent positivity rate for each county during that same timeframe.
- Alachua: 2,072 new cases / 22.1% positivity rate
- Baker: 89 new cases / 15% positivity rate
- Bradford: 101 new cases / 19.2% positivity rate
- Clay: 1,198 new cases / 22.4% positivity rate
- Duval: 8,243 new cases / 27% positivity rate
- Flagler: 562 new cases / 19% positivity rate
- Nassau: 389 new cases / 17.4% positivity rate
- Putnam: 155 new cases / 13.1% positivity rate
- St. Johns: 1,758 new cases / 18.7% positivity rate
- Union: 55 new cases / 20.2% positivity rate
To read the full COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report published Dec. 31, 2021, from the Florida Department of Health, click here.