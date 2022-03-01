COVID-19 cases, percent positivity spike in Florida last week of 2021

With 298,455 new cases in just one week, the numbers more than doubled those of the previous week.

FLORIDA, USA — The number of new COVID-19 cases in the state of Florida more than doubled for the week ending Dec. 30, 2021, according to a report from the Department of Health.

Within the past three weeks, roughly half a million people in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19. With 298,455 new cases in just one week, the numbers more than doubled those of the previous week.

More than one in four tests statewide came back positive between Dec. 24, 2021, and Dec. 30.

Of the counties across Northeast Florida, Duval County saw the most new cases for the week ending Dec. 30, with more than 8,000 new cases and a 27% positivity rate.

See below for a county-by-county breakdown for Northeast Florida for new cases from Dec. 24, 2021, to Dec. 30, 2021, and the percent positivity rate for each county during that same timeframe.

Alachua: 2,072 new cases / 22.1% positivity rate

Baker: 89 new cases / 15% positivity rate

Bradford: 101 new cases / 19.2% positivity rate

Clay: 1,198 new cases / 22.4% positivity rate

Duval: 8,243 new cases / 27% positivity rate

Flagler: 562 new cases / 19% positivity rate

Nassau: 389 new cases / 17.4% positivity rate

Putnam: 155 new cases / 13.1% positivity rate

St. Johns: 1,758 new cases / 18.7% positivity rate

Union: 55 new cases / 20.2% positivity rate