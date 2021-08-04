Jacksonville councilman files emergency request asking for millions to be budgeted for COVID-19 testing

This comes as hundreds of people across the First Coast frantically search for testing locations as COVID-19 cases across the area spike.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Councilman Garrett Dennis says he has filed an emergency request asking for $5 million to be budgeted to three COVID-19 testing sites.

The sites would be located at the Shoppes at Sherwood, Lane Wiley Center, and College Park Center in Arlington.

“As a community, we must make testing not only widely available, but also convenient with accessibility to public transportation. Identifying those infected will obviously prevent the continuous spread by requiring immediate quarantine.” Dennis said.

This comes as hundreds of people across the First Coast search for testing locations as COVID-19 cases across the area spike.

Two weeks ago, hundreds of people waiting in line to get tested for COVID-19 at the Duval County Health Department's site downtown told First Coast News that they had been there for hours.

Now people are waiting days, with free testing appointment slots filling up at local testing facilities like Walgreens and other healthcare facilities.

The uptick in testing is leaving many people with the only option of waiting for a test, or shelling out upwards of $100 to get rapid tested at paid testing sites.

BREAKING: @CityofJax CM @GarrettDennis_1 filing an emergency request with the city asking for $5 million to to open 3 additional COVID testing sites. — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) August 4, 2021

The Florida Health Department offers free COVID-19 testing at their Central Plaza location at 515 W. 6th Street.

There is currently no free city-run COVID-19 testing site.

Jacksonville is one of the most affected cities by surging COVID-19 cases. In response to the spike in cases, several hospitals are postponing surgeries and limiting the number of visitors.

The resurgence of COVID-19 cases also led the Duval County School Districts to review its mask guidelines, while JEA reimplemented its mask mandate for workers.