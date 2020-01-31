The U.S. State Department on Thursday issued its highest travel advisory, urging people against all travel to China after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of a new virus a global emergency.

The number of cases spiked more than tenfold in a week, including the highest death toll in a 24-hour period reported Friday.

The State Department's travel advisory told Americans currently in China to consider departing using commercial means, and requested that all non-essential U.S. government personnel defer travel "in light of the novel coronavirus.”

The level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory is the highest grade of warning. To give some perspective, other countries on the "Do Not Travel" list include Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, North Korea and Libya, among others.

China counted 9,692 confirmed cases with a death toll of 213, including 43 new fatalities.

Some Americans already in China are planning to stay. The Associated Press spoke to Mike Wester, an American businessman in Beijing who has lived in China for 19 years. He says he'd be taking a risk by dealing with airport crowds and being required to remove his mask at security.

“I feel safer self-quarantining myself here at home than I do risking travel,” Wester said.

Meanwhile, China's foreign ministry says it will send charter flights to bring home residents of worst-hit Hubei province from overseas.

There are now six cases in the U.S., including the first human-to-human transmission announced Thursday. A Chicago woman who was at the epicenter of the outbreak contracted the virus and has now given it to her husband.

The other U.S. cases are in Arizona, Southern California and Washington state.

Japan and South Korea have sent planes to fly back home more of their nationals from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus. Like the U.S., Japan is urging citizens against travel to China.

South Korea reported four more cases of a new virus Friday, including human-to-human transmissions, bringing its number of infections to 11.

South Korea also felt compelled to curb some disinformation and issue a statement saying the popular Korean dish Kimchi probably isn’t a wonder drug against the virus.

An Olympic women's qualifying soccer tournament in Australia will proceed but China's match with Australia will be delayed because of the visiting team's continuing isolation at a Brisbane hotel due to the coronavirus. The Chinese Football Association also says that all domestic matches of the 2020 season will be postponed.