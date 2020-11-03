The Board of County Commissioners in Nassau County has called a Special Meeting Wednesday to provide a briefing on COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center.

The county says the meeting is being coordinated to provide factual information about the virus and the reported case in Nassau County and is not mean to cause alarm to the public.

Also on Wednesday at 4 p.m, Florida Gov. Desantis will hold a press conference at the Florida State Capitol to speak about the virus.

