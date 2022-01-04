Florida reaches 6,623 COVID-related hospitalizations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 51,644 new COVID cases in Florida for Jan. 3.

FLORIDA, USA — Florida once again finds itself in the midst of a surge of COVID-19 cases. This time around, the unprecedented spike is being fueled by the more transmissible, yet possibly less severe, omicron variant.

Hospitalizations

On Tuesday, the Florida Hospital Association reported that the total number of people hospitalized who have confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached 6,623. That's an increase of 1,324 hospitalizations from Jan. 3.

ℹ️ Florida COVID-19 Update for January 4, 2022

🚨 Total Confirmed Hospitalizations: 6,623 pic.twitter.com/88dRbnC2X3 — Florida Hospital Association (@FLHospitalAssn) January 4, 2022

Cases

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida reported 51,644 new cases for Jan. 3. That's 11,847 more cases than what was reported on Jan. 2.

In total, the CDC says Florida has reported 4,360,178 cases since March 2020.

Deaths

According to data from the CDC, Florida reported 1,559 new COVD-related deaths for Jan. 3.

Percent Positivity

The Florida Department of Health reports that between Dec. 24 and Dec. 30, the state's percent positivity for new COVID-19 cases was 26.5 percent. That's the highest percent positivity the state has reported since it introduced weekly COVID reports in June.

Despite the explosive rise in cases, doctors say the focus should be on hospital admissions. Dr. Anthony Fauci has said with omicron infections causing few or no symptoms, "it is much more relevant to focus on the hospitalizations as opposed to the total number of cases."

The main difference between this latest rise in cases and previous ones is the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots.

The CDC says vaccines teach our immune systems how to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19, which helps to limit the spread of the virus and reduces hospitalizations and deaths.

People 5 and older are eligible to receive the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, while a third booster dose is recommended for people 16 and older five months after receiving the second dose. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for people 18 up. A third dose of the Moderna vaccine is recommended for people 18 and older six months after the second dose.