Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Sunday, Oct. 11

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,416 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 23 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/28-10/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/14-9/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.79.

in Georgia, an increase of 23 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/28-10/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/14-9/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.79. There have been 331,409 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,140 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,194.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,455.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,140 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,194.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,455. There have been 29,635 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 24 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 104 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 129.29.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 24 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 104 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 129.29. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 11, there were 1,222 current hospitalizations – an increase of 2 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton 29072 591

Gwinnett 28796 424

Cobb 20545 442

DeKalb 19702 380

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15431 170

Hall 9964 162

Chatham 8868 175

Richmond 7490 172

Clayton 7466 170

Cherokee 6471 97

Bibb 6295 188

Muscogee 6191 173

Henry 5649 106

Clarke 5373 46

Whitfield 4877 62

Forsyth 4375 48

Lowndes 4128 85

Columbia 3982 62

Douglas 3838 70

Glynn 3561 98

Floyd 3423 49

Houston 3297 86

Dougherty 3216 188

Bartow 3149 91

Carroll 2990 72

Bulloch 2959 32

Paulding 2933 59

Troup 2905 103

Coweta 2757 58

Newton 2694 91

Barrow 2381 47

Baldwin 2196 61

Coffee 2149 57

Jackson 2149 37

Unknown 2077 4

Gordon 1993 39

Colquitt 1976 37

Fayette 1962 51

Walton 1962 63

Rockdale 1946 40

Tift 1867 59

Laurens 1840 81

Habersham 1778 72

Chattahoochee 1706 1

Walker 1672 40

Effingham 1595 28

Ware 1581 62

Polk 1555 21

Thomas 1540 67

Spalding 1415 62

Toombs 1410 54

Camden 1357 16

Catoosa 1289 19

Decatur 1235 34

Bryan 1213 13

Stephens 1193 41

Wayne 1182 29

Liberty 1164 24

Emanuel 1134 34

Appling 1106 34

Lumpkin 967 14

White 957 22

Sumter 946 64

Gilmer 926 13

Murray 892 7

Tattnall 871 11

Dawson 858 9

Burke 854 11

Union 842 22

Mitchell 840 46

Chattooga 838 26

Ben Hill 830 27

Grady 828 23

Jefferson 825 31

Upson 819 67

Harris 818 24

Franklin 804 16

Oconee 798 27

Fannin 752 28

Jeff Davis 747 22

Putnam 747 27

Madison 736 10

Monroe 728 54

Lee 724 26

Butts 716 43

Elbert 715 8

Washington 710 10

Peach 704 24

Pickens 656 9

Charlton 644 9

McDuffie 638 14

Pierce 632 23

Bacon 614 14

Crisp 607 19

Jones 600 13

Worth 570 31

Meriwether 563 14

Cook 562 14

Haralson 546 9

Hart 542 14

Greene 541 24

Brooks 530 26

Banks 525 8

Stewart 523 16

Early 519 33

Morgan 504 4

Candler 499 23

Berrien 468 12

Bleckley 465 21

Dodge 459 12

Atkinson 457 4

Jenkins 455 31

Evans 443 6

Johnson 433 22

Screven 433 11

Hancock 405 43

Telfair 405 22

Clinch 404 11

Rabun 397 11

Lamar 390 19

Towns 382 10

Oglethorpe 375 11

Brantley 374 11

Seminole 374 10

Pike 363 11

Wheeler 356 13

Wilkinson 354 18

Dooly 351 14

Montgomery 343 7

Irwin 339 6

Randolph 336 29

Terrell 335 32

Turner 324 24

Pulaski 320 22

Dade 305 5

Lanier 305 7

McIntosh 298 7

Miller 295 2

Treutlen 277 11

Wilkes 271 6

Long 260 4

Calhoun 255 9

Wilcox 249 25

Echols 243 2

Macon 240 10

Jasper 232 3

Taylor 221 12

Lincoln 219 7

Twiggs 205 9

Heard 203 6

Marion 194 9

Crawford 182 6

Talbot 167 6

Warren 161 5

Clay 122 3

Schley 107 2

Baker 85 6

Webster 44 2

Glascock 40 2

Quitman 38 1