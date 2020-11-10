Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Sunday, Oct. 11

x
Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,416 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 23 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/28-10/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/14-9/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.79.
  • There have been 331,409 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,140 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,194.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,455.
  • There have been 29,635 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 24 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 104 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 129.29.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 11, there were 1,222 current hospitalizations – an increase of 2 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton    29072    591

Gwinnett    28796    424

Cobb    20545    442

DeKalb    19702    380

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    15431    170

Hall    9964    162

Chatham    8868    175

Richmond    7490    172

Clayton    7466    170

Cherokee    6471    97

Bibb    6295    188

Muscogee    6191    173

Henry    5649    106

Clarke    5373    46

Whitfield    4877    62

Forsyth    4375    48

Lowndes    4128    85

Columbia    3982    62

Douglas    3838    70

Glynn    3561    98

Floyd    3423    49

Houston    3297    86

Dougherty    3216    188

Bartow    3149    91

Carroll    2990    72

Bulloch    2959    32

Paulding    2933    59

Troup    2905    103

Coweta    2757    58

Newton    2694    91

Barrow    2381    47

Baldwin    2196    61

Coffee    2149    57

Jackson    2149    37

Unknown    2077    4

Gordon    1993    39

Colquitt    1976    37

Fayette    1962    51

Walton    1962    63

Rockdale    1946    40

Tift    1867    59

Laurens    1840    81

Habersham    1778    72

Chattahoochee    1706    1

Walker    1672    40

Effingham    1595    28

Ware    1581    62

Polk    1555    21

Thomas    1540    67

Spalding    1415    62

Toombs    1410    54

Camden    1357    16

Catoosa    1289    19

Decatur    1235    34

Bryan    1213    13

Stephens    1193    41

Wayne    1182    29

Liberty    1164    24

Emanuel    1134    34

Appling    1106    34

Lumpkin    967    14

White    957    22

Sumter    946    64

Gilmer    926    13

Murray    892    7

Tattnall    871    11

Dawson    858    9

Burke    854    11

Union    842    22

Mitchell    840    46

Chattooga    838    26

Ben Hill    830    27

Grady    828    23

Jefferson    825    31

Upson    819    67

Harris    818    24

Franklin    804    16

Oconee    798    27

Fannin    752    28

Jeff Davis    747    22

Putnam    747    27

Madison    736    10

Monroe    728    54

Lee    724    26

Butts    716    43

Elbert    715    8

Washington    710    10

Peach    704    24

Pickens    656    9

Charlton    644    9

McDuffie    638    14

Pierce    632    23

Bacon    614    14

Crisp    607    19

Jones    600    13

Worth    570    31

Meriwether    563    14

Cook    562    14

Haralson    546    9

Hart    542    14

Greene    541    24

Brooks    530    26

Banks    525    8

Stewart    523    16

Early    519    33

Morgan    504    4

Candler    499    23

Berrien    468    12

Bleckley    465    21

Dodge    459    12

Atkinson    457    4

Jenkins    455    31

Evans    443    6

Johnson    433    22

Screven    433    11

Hancock    405    43

Telfair    405    22

Clinch    404    11

Rabun    397    11

Lamar    390    19

Towns    382    10

Oglethorpe    375    11

Brantley    374    11

Seminole    374    10

Pike    363    11

Wheeler    356    13

Wilkinson    354    18

Dooly    351    14

Montgomery    343    7

Irwin    339    6

Randolph    336    29

Terrell    335    32

Turner    324    24

Pulaski    320    22

Dade    305    5

Lanier    305    7

McIntosh    298    7

Miller    295    2

Treutlen    277    11

Wilkes    271    6

Long    260    4

Calhoun    255    9

Wilcox    249    25

Echols    243    2

Macon    240    10

Jasper    232    3

Taylor    221    12

Lincoln    219    7

Twiggs    205    9

Heard    203    6

Marion    194    9

Crawford    182    6

Talbot    167    6

Warren    161    5

Clay    122    3

Schley    107    2

Baker    85    6

Webster    44    2

Glascock    40    2

Quitman    38    1

Taliaferro    24    0

