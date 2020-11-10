Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Sunday, Oct. 11

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,416 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 23 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/28-10/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/14-9/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.79.
- There have been 331,409 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,140 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,194.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,455.
- There have been 29,635 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 24 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 104 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 129.29.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 11, there were 1,222 current hospitalizations – an increase of 2 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:
Fulton 29072 591
Gwinnett 28796 424
Cobb 20545 442
DeKalb 19702 380
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15431 170
Hall 9964 162
Chatham 8868 175
Richmond 7490 172
Clayton 7466 170
Cherokee 6471 97
Bibb 6295 188
Muscogee 6191 173
Henry 5649 106
Clarke 5373 46
Whitfield 4877 62
Forsyth 4375 48
Lowndes 4128 85
Columbia 3982 62
Douglas 3838 70
Glynn 3561 98
Floyd 3423 49
Houston 3297 86
Dougherty 3216 188
Bartow 3149 91
Carroll 2990 72
Bulloch 2959 32
Paulding 2933 59
Troup 2905 103
Coweta 2757 58
Newton 2694 91
Barrow 2381 47
Baldwin 2196 61
Coffee 2149 57
Jackson 2149 37
Unknown 2077 4
Gordon 1993 39
Colquitt 1976 37
Fayette 1962 51
Walton 1962 63
Rockdale 1946 40
Tift 1867 59
Laurens 1840 81
Habersham 1778 72
Chattahoochee 1706 1
Walker 1672 40
Effingham 1595 28
Ware 1581 62
Polk 1555 21
Thomas 1540 67
Spalding 1415 62
Toombs 1410 54
Camden 1357 16
Catoosa 1289 19
Decatur 1235 34
Bryan 1213 13
Stephens 1193 41
Wayne 1182 29
Liberty 1164 24
Emanuel 1134 34
Appling 1106 34
Lumpkin 967 14
White 957 22
Sumter 946 64
Gilmer 926 13
Murray 892 7
Tattnall 871 11
Dawson 858 9
Burke 854 11
Union 842 22
Mitchell 840 46
Chattooga 838 26
Ben Hill 830 27
Grady 828 23
Jefferson 825 31
Upson 819 67
Harris 818 24
Franklin 804 16
Oconee 798 27
Fannin 752 28
Jeff Davis 747 22
Putnam 747 27
Madison 736 10
Monroe 728 54
Lee 724 26
Butts 716 43
Elbert 715 8
Washington 710 10
Peach 704 24
Pickens 656 9
Charlton 644 9
McDuffie 638 14
Pierce 632 23
Bacon 614 14
Crisp 607 19
Jones 600 13
Worth 570 31
Meriwether 563 14
Cook 562 14
Haralson 546 9
Hart 542 14
Greene 541 24
Brooks 530 26
Banks 525 8
Stewart 523 16
Early 519 33
Morgan 504 4
Candler 499 23
Berrien 468 12
Bleckley 465 21
Dodge 459 12
Atkinson 457 4
Jenkins 455 31
Evans 443 6
Johnson 433 22
Screven 433 11
Hancock 405 43
Telfair 405 22
Clinch 404 11
Rabun 397 11
Lamar 390 19
Towns 382 10
Oglethorpe 375 11
Brantley 374 11
Seminole 374 10
Pike 363 11
Wheeler 356 13
Wilkinson 354 18
Dooly 351 14
Montgomery 343 7
Irwin 339 6
Randolph 336 29
Terrell 335 32
Turner 324 24
Pulaski 320 22
Dade 305 5
Lanier 305 7
McIntosh 298 7
Miller 295 2
Treutlen 277 11
Wilkes 271 6
Long 260 4
Calhoun 255 9
Wilcox 249 25
Echols 243 2
Macon 240 10
Jasper 232 3
Taylor 221 12
Lincoln 219 7
Twiggs 205 9
Heard 203 6
Marion 194 9
Crawford 182 6
Talbot 167 6
Warren 161 5
Clay 122 3
Schley 107 2
Baker 85 6
Webster 44 2
Glascock 40 2
Quitman 38 1
Taliaferro 24 0