JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We don't know the number of black people who died from COVID-19 in Duval County, not yet, but across the country we are seeing a very disturbing trend and health experts are concerned.

In Illinois, Michigan and New York more black people are dying from COVID-19 complications than any other ethnic group. The numbers are staggering.

"It is very troubling," Isaiah Rumlin, Jacksonville NAACP president, said.

The Florida Department of Health does not yet show a similar disparity, but Jacksonville NAACP President Rumlin is not waiting; he is sounding the alarm.

"This thing is deadly, it is a killer," he said.

Rumlin is calling for more testing in the inner-city and for the community to put an end to block parties.

"We are encouraging community associations or any groups to not have block parties or any kind of social gatherings," he said.

On Wednesday, a new testing site spearheaded by UF Health was launched in the Durkeeville neighborhood. Rumlin would like to see a few more.

"We are very concerned and there needs to be a site where people who don't drive and be tested," he said.

State Senator Audrey Gibson got tested at the Durkeeville site to show the community it is easy and quick. She was hoping to see a much larger turn out.

"We have got to get the word out," Gibson said.

Like Rumlin, she too wants to see more social distancing in the black community.

Gibson said driving through her district she noticed beauty supply stores opened when beauty salons and barbershops are closed.

"There is no reason for beauty supplies to be open, endangering," she said.

On another matter, First Coast News received an update on Jacksonville City Councilman Sam Newby.

Newby was tested positive for the virus and spent a few days in St. Vincents Hospital.

Monday, after self-isolation for 14 days, Newby was tested again. The results were negative, meaning he is COVID-19 free. He said his wife was also tested and she has been cleared of the virus.

"I feel good," Newby said. "I have started exercising again.

He said they are home doing well.

The NAACP Jacksonville branch released the following statement:

"The Jacksonville Branch NAACP strongly encourages everyone to stay at home during this pandemic. The only exceptions are essential work obligations and meeting other essential needs. It is so important to follow the executive orders and COVID-19 CDC guidelines. It is a matter of life and death. Particularly, the medical experts warn that African-Americans will suffer drastically as COVID-19 continues to invade our communities. It is a fact that more African-Americans have disproportionately died from this virus. Underlying health inequities like obesity, diabetes, and heart disease make COVID-19 even more deadly. The already existing disparities in our healthcare system for those of color, those who are poor (lack of access to testing), those with disabilities, and those who have language barriers will only be magnified during this pandemic. Stay home, wear masks and gloves, and distance yourself 6 feet apart from others. We can limit this contagious and potentially deadly disease if we all work together to comply.

We are also encouraging all community associations and groups to refrain from community block parties and large gatherings of people during this period of time."

RELATED: LIVE BLOG: Georgia governor extends public health emergency declaration to May

RELATED: Doctors say bar soap is more effective than liquid soap, hand sanitizer



