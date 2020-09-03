ATLANTA — On Monday, Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp held a briefing to address the public on where the state stands with the spread of coronavirus.

The governor outlined the number of positive cases and presumptive positive cases of the virus, called COVID-19.

A presumptive positive means that a person was tested by state health officials using a test developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the test came back positive. That sample then has to go to the CDC for final confirmation, but the CDC said it is responding to the presumptive positives as if they were confirmed cases.

Here are the details of each.

CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19

So far, the state has confirmed six (6) positive cases of COVID-19 within Georgia. There are three (3) cases in Fulton County, one (1) case in Floyd County, one (1) case in Cobb County and one (1) case in Polk County, according to Kemp.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia as of March 9, 2020.

Cobb County

A case of COVID-19 was confirmed within Cobb County on March 7, according to the state, and involved a person who recently traveled to Italy. Gov. Kemp said the testing was conducted by the CDC. The person is now isolated at home with mild symptoms.

Fulton County

The first two cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Georgia involved a father and son from the same household who live in Fulton County. According to health officials, the 56-year-old man had recently returned to the Atlanta area from a business trip from Italy. According to the state, both patients are still isolated at home with mild symptoms.

The third case involves a patient who is currently hospitalized. The source of the infection is unknown at this time.

Although Gov. Kemp did not specify, a Fulton County Schools district employee who taught at two schools was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Monday afternoon.

Floyd County

Gov. Kemp said a case of coronavirus in Floyd County was confirmed early Monday, March 9. The testing was done by LabCorp, according to the governor. At this time, the person remains hospitalized, and the source of the infection is unknown.

Polk County

A case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Polk County on March 7, after testing was initially conducted by a state lab and later confirmed by the CDC. According to the governor, the patient remains hospitalized with the virus. The source of the illness is unknown at this time.





PRESUMPTIVE POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19

On Monday evening, state officials said there were presumptive positive cases in the following counties: two (2) in Fulton County, three (3) in Cobb County, one (1) in Fayette County, two (2) in DeKalb County, two (2) in Gwinnett County and one (1) in Cherokee County.

