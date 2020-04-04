If you arrived on this page by clicking a push alert on your phone, please scroll down for links to live streams.

As the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic grips the globe, it can be difficult to find reliably factual information about what's going on here in Florida.

This blog is a resource to address that crucial need. 10News reporters and producers will use it to share the latest headlines, while actively focusing on facts not fear.

Stories that require more in-depth coverage will be posted on WTSP.com/coronavirus.

Key Facts

The CDC is now suggesting that any Americans, who wish to do so, should wear basic cloth or fabric face coverings when they go out in public.

170 deaths reported in Florida, with 10,268 confirmed cases

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a "safer-at-home" order for the state of Florida, effective April 3

Disney suspending monthly payment for pass holders

7:36 a.m. (April 4)

Deputy Shannon Bennett, 39, of the Broward County Sheriff's Office died late Friday from COVID-19 coronavirus, the agency wrote on Twitter.

He was a 12-year veteran of the sheriff's office.

"I ask that you keep Shannon’s family members in your prayers, but keep Shannon within your heart. His legacy will be carried on in our performance," Sheriff Gregory Tony wrote.

8:05 p.m. (April 3)

The Florida Department of Health announced that its online dashboard that displays positive COVID-19 cases in the state will now feature a map that breaks down cases by ZIP code.

The department also released a "COVID-19 Community Action Survey" that it recommends all Floridians take.

To take the survey, click here.

To access the dashboard, click here.

6:39 p.m. (April 3)

Wawa says an employee at one of its Tampa locations tested positive for COVID-19. The store, located at 8458 N. Dale Mabry Highway, said it closed to deep clean and disinfect when it got the information in.

Wawa said the last day the employee worked was March 22, and it is working to notify any associate who might have come in contact with the person who tested positive.

