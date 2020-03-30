JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville opened its federally funded Covid-19 testing site at Lot J at TIAA Bank Field on March 21. As of Monday morning, March 30, 2,211 tests were completed at this one location; the city is also running a testing site at the Prime Osborn Convention Center.

The Lot J site is opened to everyone as long as they have a fever and are showing respiratory symptoms. They will only do 250 tests per day. On March 21, Angelo's daughter was among the first in line.

"She was the 12th in line, and we still don't know the results," he said.

First Coast News agreed not to use his full name to protect his daughter's identity.

"We check every day, we call the 800 number, we have contacted the Florida Department of Health and they tell us to go to the Lab Corp website," he said.

Why are they so concerned? He said his daughter is not feeling well, and she is a retail pharmacist who deals with the public.

"Being in the healthcare sector we are just trying to watch out for the public and keep the public safe," said Angelo.

Yes, they were told the results will be ready in eight days, but it is beyond the given timeline and now they worry.

"Yes, because she is still not feeling well, and that's why she went there in the first place," he said.

The situation is adding to their anxiety, which is already heightened by the pandemic.

"It doesn't do any good to get tested if you don't get results," Angelo said.

On Your Side reached out to the city for answers. A spokesperson told us via email:

"The federal government controls the samples taken and the results. Are you able to tell us what the resident is seeing when she logs in to the site? Does it show test results pending? Also, if she doesn't mind sharing her name, we can look into this further."

The family said it is not showing anything and that is why they are concerned. They would like to know so they can decide their next step. For now, the retail pharmacist is self quarantined until she knows the result of her March 21 COVID-19 tests.

