ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak – and the over-inflated fears associated with it – grip the globe, it can be difficult to find reliably factual information about what's going on here in Florida.

This blog is a resource to address that crucial need. 10News reporters and producers will use it to share the latest headlines, while actively avoiding the hyperbole that's running rampant across social media and respected news outlets.

Stories that require more in-depth coverage will be posted on WTSP.com/coronavirus.

Latest information:

11:45 a.m. (March 5) Gov. DeSantis announced today another "presumptive positive" case – and elderly man in Santa Rosa County, near Pensacola.

According to the Florida Health Department, there are four total cases in the state:

Two are Florida residents with confirmed cases.

One non-Florida resident with a confirmed case.

One Florida resident with a 'presumptive positive' case

Five Florida residents have tested positive and are in isolation outside the state.

11 p.m. (March 4) Five Florida residents are in isolation out of state until they're healthy after testing positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus), according to the Florida Department of Health.

Health officials updated the department's website Wednesday evening with the latest numbers.

They are in addition to the two confirmed coronavirus cases in Tampa Bay involving Florida residents and one "presumptive positive" case involving a person from California currently in self-isolation in Hillsborough County.

One of the five Florida residents out of state who tested positive for coronavirus was mentioned earlier in the day by Gov. Ron DeSantis. State officials received information from Washington state that a Florida resident tested positive for coronavirus, he said.

10:33 p.m. (March 4) The Ultra Music Festival might not go on as planned later this month because of the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

The Miami Herald reports the popular electronic music event will be postponed for a year, meaning it would be canceled for 2020.

8:17 p.m. (March 4) Publix statement on coronavirus:

"We have spoken with the Florida Department of Health and can share that

Publix is following the CDC guidance for cleaning and sanitation, including increased focus of high-touch points like surfaces, door knobs, phones, and computers.

We already have a heightened disinfection response program that includes our restrooms.

Hand sanitizers with 70% alcohol are available to our associates. In addition to those working in food production departments, this also includes our associates working the registers and providing service to customers on the front end of the store.

We offer Purell cart wipes at the cart corrals inside of our stores for customers to wipe down their shopping carts."

4:35 p.m. (March 4) The Straz Center in Tampa said it is monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak and, recently, it has "heightened daily disinfection practices."

No changes to performances have been announced.

The full statement is below:

"The Straz Center is closely monitoring the recent outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19). We consider the health and wellbeing of our guests and staff a top priority. As precautionary measures, heightened daily disinfection practices have been implemented for all areas of our campus, and items like hand-sanitizer and anti-bacterial wipes are available in all public and office areas.

"Currently, The Straz and Patel Conservatory are continuing with all performances and classes as originally planned, and we will continue to follow the guidance of the CDC and local health authorities. We hope that you also follow the science, implement the recommendations of public health agencies and continue to participate in the activities that make our world connected."

3:45 p.m. (March 4) Florida's education commissioner Richard Corcoran and the state's surgeon general Scott Rivkees held a conference call with school superintendents from across the state Wednesday afternoon to answer questions regarding coronavirus.

10News was on the line.

The commissioner reminded everyone that students without underlying health conditions are resilient and are considered at a lower risk for infection than older people.

Florida is taking a dual approach to keep students safe:

Proactive: Schools are ensuring their buildings and campuses are kept clean and well stocked with necessary cleaning supplies. Students are being reminded to wash their hands and use hand sanitizer.

Reactive: Students and faculty members are being urged to stay home if they do not feel well. Schools are telling them to call a doctor if they develop symptoms of coronavirus – especially if they recently traveled to a "high-risk" country.

Martin County's superintendent asked if instructional hour requirements would be waved if schools were forced to close for extended periods. The commissioner said yes, citing statutes in place for dealing with hurricanes.

2:44 p.m. (March 4) Rep. Ross Spano, R-Dover, has been in contact with the governor's office to address the issue of students returning from study abroad programs.

According to a release, he is supporting emergency supplemental funding for coronavirus containment efforts.

If passed, more than $4 billion will be spent to expand testing, support medical treatments and invest in vaccine development. Some of that money would also help the Food and Drug Administration "protect the integrity of medical products manufactured overseas and identify and prevent potential shortages."

About $2.2 billion would go to directly to the Centers for Disease Control, including nearly $1 billion for state and local response efforts and $300 million for rapid response.

The bill also calls for $1.25 billion to help protect Americans abroad, including $264 million for evacuations and $200 million for USAID's Emergency Response Fund.

Roughly $20 million would be used to fund disaster assistance loans for small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

2:37 p.m. (March 4) 10Investigates' Courtney Robinson confirmed there are seven University of South Florida students returning from Italy, and two are coming back from Japan.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers both countries high-risk for COVID-19 transmission, so USF said the students will be asked to self-isolate off campus for 14 days.

The school will work to help make arrangements for students who do not have alternative housing options. USF says it is already reimbursing one student for a 14-day hotel stay.

12:39 p.m. (March 4) Gov. Ron DeSantis' office told 10News they have been in communication with the Trump administration. They discussed concerns about people with coronavirus who are not showing any symptoms flying into the state.

