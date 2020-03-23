Florida emergency management director Jared Moskowitz said at a news conference Monday that a field hospital is on its way to Jacksonville, one of a few being set up across the state.

“We don’t see a need for folks to go to a field hospital, but we want to have that up and running,” he said.

Field hospitals are being established to handle overflow patients in the event local hospitals become overcrowded. The field hospitals are typically handling non-coronavirus patients because patients infected with the virus need intensive-care beds equipped with negative-pressure ventilation that contains airflow in each room.

Moskowitz didn’t say where the field hospital would go or when it would be operational.

The news conference Monday was held at The Villages in Sumter County, the nation’s largest retirement community, where Gov. Ron DeSantis was opening a new testing site operated by the University of Florida’s hospital system.

DeSantis praised Jacksonville in particular for how it established its federally operated site at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday.

This conference, unlike ones hosted in Tallahassee, wasn’t streamed on public-access television station The Florida Channel, but some TV stations streamed it live on Facebook.

While Gov. DeSantis has said he wants to see testing expanded, he said they’re limited by the number of supplies, in particular collection swabs.

Testing in Jacksonville at Lot J — because it was a federally operated site — is only for people with respiratory symptoms and a temperature of 99.6 degrees or higher, said Brian Hughes, chief administrative officer for the city of Jacksonville.

Moskowitz said the state has ordered seven million more face masks, and it’s trying to get more supplies to each county.

DeSantis, himself a father of three young children, said he’s still not ready to issue a stay-at-home order as other states and cities have because he’s concerned about the impact that would have on childcare for parents who are already stressed. “We’re mindful of what the costs would be for parents and how they’re coping with this and how their kids are being looked after.”

Click here to read the Florida Times-Union story.