ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Last year, First Coast News began following a local farmer over the course of a full year

As the coronavirus starts to infiltrate many parts of life, he is very concerned, saying crops are being grown, but they need to get into the marketplace.

Brian Jones is busy on his family’s farm in western St. Johns County.

"We are plating our spring crop of green beans," he said.

And the potato crop is looking good.

"We’re about a month from our harvest here in north Florida," Jones noted.

When it comes to the coronavirus and farming, there’s good news and bad news for farmers. The good news is "there's a high demand," he said.

Demand for food is indeed high. More people are stocking up on food at grocery stores.

But then the bad news deals with supply.

The coronavirus is not affecting Jones because his crops -- potatoes and green beans -- are harvested with machines. But for his fellow farmers who have crops that are harvested by hand, the labor force is just not there, even though the crops are ready.

"We have blueberries ready right now. Strawberries are coming online," Jones started to run down a list of foods ready on the fields across Florida.

However, he said the special visa workers or immigrant farmhands, who have gone back to Central and South America for the winter, are having a hard time getting back inside the United States.

"They’re stuck at the border. They are waiting to come help us," Jones said.

The U.S. government shut down the Mexican border amidst the coronavirus crisis. However, Friday, President Donald Trump said the border will be open for trade and workers. Who are those workers? Jones said he and farmers across the U.S. hope those workers are the ones needed on farms. However, he said there could be a lot of red tape to go through.

"We are asking for emergency visas so we can get these skilled people," Jones said.

Meanwhile, crops across the country need to be picked.

Could farmers hire some of the millions of Americans who have just lost their jobs?

"We certainly can, but there is a tremendous amount of training we have to go through to make sure they are food safety certified," Jones noted. "Yes, if they want to come work, but it is hard work."

He said most of the immigrant farmhands are already trained and ready to go… if they could get here.

"We have the food available. It’s ready to be harvested. We need our skilled labor force to be able to come in and help us get that food up the supply chain to it can get on your table and ours," Jones said.

For now, as he tends to his own crops while he reaches out to government leaders to help other farmers with theirs.