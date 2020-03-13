JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Written by Katie Jeffries of Good Morning Jacksonville

Normally on a Friday, we would be talking about weekend events and the big festivals and sports happening in our community but in the last 48-hours we've seen something unprecedented.

Cancellations of entire sporting events, ends of seasons for teams and festivals and concerts postponed. This has some people upset and saying it is all overblown, that the majority of people will recover even if they catch COVID-19.

If you don't have underlying health conditions or are elderly and are in good health - you're right. If you're young and healthy, statistics show you will recover.

But I urge you to remember... it's not just about you.

It's about your parents, your grandparents, or your aunt with an auto-immune disorder or the man standing behind you in the line at Publix that has a daughter with leukemia who he is trying to keep healthy.

It's about our hospitals, doctor's offices and medical facilities not being overrun all at once by sick and panicked patients.

If you are sickened with COVID-19, but the symptoms are mild... it may not seem like much to you. But what about those you could potentially spread it to? For them, it could be much worse.

Canceling these events could help slow the spread of coronavirus, which means those who do become critically sick, will be able to get the help they need.

So yes, it is disappointing that we can't be at The Players this weekend or the Icemen game or at the Michael Buble concert next week, but if we want to slow community spread of coronavirus, it takes the work of exactly that... the community.

So stay home if you feel sick, practice some social distancing, wash your hands and remember... it's not just about you.

