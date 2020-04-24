TOLEDO, Ohio — It's a grim reality for a Scott High School senior. While many others are thinking about college life and their futures, D'Jeana Roddy is now focused on recovering from coronavirus and burying her mother, whose life was cut short by that very same virus.

A daughter's battle

19-year old D'Jeana Roddy's life was suddenly turned upside-down by the coronavirus.

"I got every symptom, I got the fever, sweating, loss of appetite, chills, body aches... Everything," said D'Jeana.

As her condition worsened and her breathing becoming labored, she was rushed to an area hospital, separated from her mother, who, until then, had been by her bedside caring for her.

That would be the last time she would see her mother alive.

Inside the emergency room at ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, the rush was on to treat D'Jeana.

"I was scared, because some of the stuff being done to me, I had no clue what was going on or if I would make it out," explained D'Jeana.

A test swab returned positive for coronavirus and several lung X-Rays showed signs of pneumonia.

"So it was lot of fluid on my lungs and I couldn't take a full breath no matter how hard I tried," said D'Jeana.

She would spend 21 days fighting for her life in the ICU.12 of those days in a medically induced coma, with a ventilator breathing for her.

"Nobody could hold my hand, nobody could hug me - nobody could tell me to my face: "D'Jeana you are going to be okay"," explained D'Jeana.

10 days after her 19th birthday doctors noticed major signs of improvement, and started taking steps to get the young woman back to normal.

"I couldn't like... raise my arm, lift up my legs, or walk by myself, or lift my body up, so I had to be able to get stronger in order to go home," said D'Jeana.

While she grew stronger, the health of her mother, Danita, took a drastic turn.

A mother succumbs to the virus

Unknown to D'Jeana, Danita was also admitted and diagnosed with coronavirus.

Pre-existing heath conditions, including heart issues, made her battle with the virus harder to fight.

"While she was on the ventilator her heart stopped and then her organs failed. When they took her off the ventilator she didn't make it," explained D'Jeana.

News D'Jeana learned hours after being released from the hospital.

A lost opportunity

"My mom, she was a great mom... A loving mom that was super involved in everything we did," said D'Jeana. "She was always supportive and always there no matter what."

As the middle of three siblings, D'Jeana shared a special bond with her mom, who was always cheering her on.

In fact, the two were excited about the opportunity to go to college together for free, thanks to businessman Pete Kadens. Earlier this year, every 2020 Scott High School graduate was surprised with the news that their college fees would be covered entirely... as well as the fees of one of their parents or guardians.

"She kept saying, "I'm going to school with my baby!" said D'Jeana.

D'Jeana intends to stick with that plan, with the goal of studying clinical psychology at Central State University, to make her mother proud.

If you would like to help with burial expenses for Danita Roddy, you can donate to the GoFundMe campaign here.

Donations, flowers or cards can also be sent directly to The House of Day Funeral Home located at 2550 Nebraska Avenue Toledo, OH 43607.

