Coronavirus changes short-term vacation rental guidelines for each county

Duval, Nassau, and St. Johns Counties have individual policies approved for short-term vacation rentals, but they aren't all the same.

As the summer season starts to heat up, there’s good news for vacationers and rental property owners. Duval, Nassau and St. Johns County’s short-term rental policies were approved by the state.

However, because of COVID-19, rental regulations vary depending on what county you’re staying in.

Michael Ryan, a spokesperson for St. Johns County says holiday-goers should prepare in advance for vacationing to look a little different this year.

“You’re going to see fewer items in the hotel rooms and the bed and breakfasts that require people to touch,” Ryan told First Coast News.

Though summer vacation is all about fun, Ryan says people are going to need to pack more than just their swimsuit and sunscreen this year.

“We’re asking everybody to bring their patience and understanding. At least this summer, it’s not going to look like it’s looked in the past,” he said.

Here is a breakdown of Duval, Nassau and St. Johns County policies and what vacationers can anticipate this summer:

DUVAL COUNTY

Now that the City of Jacksonville's plans for short-term rental guidelines have been approved by the state, vacation rentals can resume effective immediately.

Below are Duval County guidelines broken down into categories:

Social Distancing

10-person occupancy cap for vacation rental units

Encourage visitors and staff to adhere to social distancing to maintain a safe distance of 6 feet from other individuals

Stagger arrival times to prevent congregating

All Staff Members:

Should follow appropriate CDC guidelines for sanitation and protection

Be required to train on and adhere to the minimum standards established by this plan

Should not report to work if experiencing symptoms

Shall receive a wellness check upon arrival to work. The wellness check, at a minimum, will consist of a temperature check. Staff members who have a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be permitted to work

Cleaning & Sanitation

Property owners and managers will adhere to all DBPR sanitation guidelines already in place as addressed under 61C-3.001 Sanitation and Safety Requirements of the transient lodging statutes

Property owners and managers will follow the CDC related guidelines that are for public spaces, businesses, schools and homes which expand upon the State of Florida & DBPR requirements already in place for safety and sanitation for all lodging

Vacation rentals should be allowed flexible time between stays based upon the use of CDC cleaning and sanitization procedures. Lodging units being cleaned are all different and some will take more time or less time, depending upon the size of the unit being sanitized

Guest Communications & Interactions -- Owners must:

Provide guests with pre-arrival communications to include copies of pertinent executive orders (State and County) and safety plans

Provide guests upon check-in additional copies of pertinent executive orders (State and County) and safety plans

Display materials on-site within the vacation rental unit outlining those in-effect orders and safety measures

Limit guests traveling from cities with populations greater than one million located in an area with substantial community spread as designated in Governor Ron DeSantis’ Executive Order 2020-82 and Executive Order 2020-86

If possible, provide contactless check-in and check-out processes.

Limit staff interactions with guests during stay unless necessary such as maintenance emergency calls. All staff must follow proper preventative measures if interacting with guests during stay.

The full proposal can be found below:

NASSAU COUNTY

Nassau County has similar guidelines to Duval County and St. Johns County. One major difference is the county specifically states visitors from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut or Louisiana to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

The full plan can be read below:

ST. JOHNS COUNTY

Similar to Nassau County, St. Johns County will require reservations to be longer than 14 days if guests are coming from high virus transmission areas. The county's plan has the most extensive regulations and guidelines regarding sanitation of hotels and bed and breakfasts.